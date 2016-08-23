Photo of the Day: August 23rd

Photo by Andrew Klavins

Photo by Andrew Klavins

0
Have your say

This stunning photo of a horse on top of Spire Hill was sent in by Andrew Klavins.

* Send in your high-resolution photos using the easy-to-use tool on this page and we will use them online and in the newspaper.

Or email them to kelvin.stuttard@jpress.co.uk.

Back to the top of the page