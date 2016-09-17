Photo of the Day: September 17th

Photo by Glen Ingham

Photo by Glen Ingham

0
Have your say

This early autumn morning view across Lake Burwain, Foulridge was sent in by Glen Ingham.

* Send in your high-resolution photos using the easy-to-use tool on this page and we will use them online and in the newspaper.

Or email them to kelvin.stuttard@jpress.co.uk.

Back to the top of the page