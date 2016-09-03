Photo of the Day: September 3rd

Photo by Stephen Root

Photo by Stephen Root

0
Have your say

This narrowboat cruising on the Leeds and Liverpool canal was sent in by Stephen Root.

* Send in your high-resolution photos using the easy-to-use tool on this page and we will use them online and in the newspaper.

Or email them to kelvin.stuttard@jpress.co.uk.

Back to the top of the page