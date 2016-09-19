In pictures: Gin festival is just the tonic

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hundreds of gin enthusiasts flocked to Burnley at the weekend as the UK's remarkable gin renaissance showed no sign of abating.

It was the second year the Gin Festival had come to Burnley Mechanics with 1,400 people attending the event across two Saturday sessions.

With two bars for UK gins, one for international gins and one for fruit gin liqueurs there were more than 100 gins on offers along with an endless array of garnishes and tonics.

Guests were also treated to live music, a cocktail bar and a variety of masterclasses for those looking to expand their knowledge of the popular spirit.