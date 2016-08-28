Reminder about school travel arrangements

Parents are being reminded that it is not too early to start thinking about school travel arrangements for the next academic year.

Any parent who has received a letter and application form about transport for pupils transferring to secondary school in September 2016, who may be entitled to help, should return their completed application as soon as possible.

As soon as the completed form is received, Lancashire County Council will try to issue a new pass so that it is received in time for the start of the new school term.

Anyone who thinks their child may be entitled to help with travel costs when they start secondary school, and who has not received an application form, should contact the School Transport Line on 0300 123 6738.

Any sixth form pupil who has previously travelled on a school bus contracted by the county council may be able to continue to do this, as long as there are seats available, by purchasing a travel season ticket.

Primary school pupils in years 1 to 6 and secondary school students in years 8 to 11, who received help with transport last year and whose circumstances have not changed, will receive their passes shortly in August.

Pupils attending secondary schools and moving into the sixth form are not entitled to transport assistance.

Children who use taxi transport provided by the county council to primary and secondary schools will no longer receive a pass for these journeys. Parents will be informed of new transport arrangements by letter.

Transport costs on school buses funded by the county council have increased from September 2016. The revised costs are:

Journeys up to 3 miles – Single fare £1.40; return fare £2.70; annual season ticket £410. Journeys between 3 and 8 miles – Single fare £2; return fare £3.70; annual season ticket £562. Journeys over 8 miles – Single fare £2.50; return fare £4.70; annual season ticket £714.

Parents are reminded to make sure that their children have sufficient money to cover the cost of the return journey from home to school.

More information is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or by calling 0300 123 6738.

