Travel agency lands another award

An established, independent travel agency is flying high after scooping a prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year.

The company has won the North-West England and North Wales Large Agency award at the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards for the fourth year running.

Eddie Starkie, managing director at Althams Travel said: “This is a huge achievement for the business and to win the award for a fourth time is testament to our hard working staff and commitment to the industry.”

“To be recognised and selected as winners by 17 judges, all in the travel trade, is great news and emphasises our offering and service levels to customers.”

Althams Travel was founded in 1874, and now boasts 31 branches throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire including two in Pendle.

The firm was up against some big names in the industry including Thomas Cook, Thomson, Hays Travel and Trailfinders.

The 21st Agent Achievement Awards took place at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, hosted by presenter and entertainer Stephen Mulhern.

The best travel agents in the UK were honoured in the glittering awards ceremony and Eddie attended the event, alongside colleague Peter Mackie, Althams general manager.

Althams Travel has also received an award from Travel2, one of the countries leading longhaul tour operators. Travel2 presented the award to Althams for The Best UK Large Agency.

The award was based on UK retail travel agents with 12 or more branches; Althams received the award for producing the most business for Travel2 throughout the year.

Eddie added: “Awards such as these are fantastic accolades for Althams, emphasising our stability and respect within the industry.”