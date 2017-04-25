Aleena’s Garden; Burnley Arts Centre

Adventure will sprout up all over the place when this interactive new show comes to town.

Aleena’s Garden is a sensory production sowing the seeds for great minds and vivid imaginations through swirls of vibrant character.



Coloured with lights, sound, touch, smells and original music, the show promises to be a sensory adventure for pre-school children and their grown-ups.



Twirling through the natural world, audiences will journey through the seasons as Aleena tends to her garden from the first days of spring through to a wintery wonderland dusted in snow.



An array of special animal friends will be on hand to help bring the seeds to life, all captured underneath the canopy of Aleena’s Tree.



Also sown into the show is Makaton sign language.



Audiences will have the chance to meet Aleena and the animals after the performance.



In celebration of the show coming to town, Burnley Youth Theatre is hosting its second Creative Families Day.



It will include free drop-in activities suitable for all ages throughout the day from 10am to 4pm, including crafts, sensory sessions and a community picnic. Bring your own food and something to share.



Also among the day’s treats are face and Henna-painting plus a bouncy castle. Please note that some activities will be available at an extra cost.

Developed by Colour The Clouds Theatre Company with The Lowry, the play is suitable for ages up to three years-old.



Company owners Sarah Birch and Catherine Manford met at Salford University and helped to keep each other sane with brews and cake during their time as stay-at-home mums to young children.



Finding a gap in the theatre world for productions tailored to preschoolers, the pair decided to put their story-telling talents together and create their own company.



The writers use specific tools to target development milestones, such as tracking, repetition and the Makaton language programme to provide a multi-sensory experience.



Both the Creative Families Day and Aleena’s Garden will take place on Tuesday, May 30th at Burnley Arts Centre, Queen’s Park Road. Performances will begin at 11am, 2pm and 4pm.



Tickets are available for a limited time only at a discounted price of £7 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for Burnley Youth Theatre members.



Book online at www.burnleyyouththeatre.org and enter the discount code GARDEN.



For additional information, please call 01282 458655.