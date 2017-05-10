App-y hour for return of Conti’s beer festival

One of the biggest events on Preston’s social calendar returns this Thursday, with the advent of The Continental’s 17th Beer & Cider Festival, running until Sunday.

Over 200 beers and ciders, live music in the outdoor marquee on the Friday and Saturday and more... Brand new for this Festival outing is the introduction of the Conti Fest App. Add a totally new dimension to your Continental Beer Festival experience by finding and rating the beers, and getting personal recommendations from other festival-goers. Android and iPhone users can download the app for free by searching ‘CONTI FEST’.

The Continental’s 17th Beer & Cider Festival runs from 5pm on Thursday until 8pm on Sunday. Tickets are £3 Thursday, £4 Friday & Saturday (Sunday entry free), or £8 for one of the limited All-Weekend Tickets.

Available online from Skiddle or over The Continental’s bar (01772 499 425).