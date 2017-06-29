Austen-themed poetry event in Colne

Slip into vivid imaginary worlds at a prose and poetry afternoon in Colne.

The event is being held in celebration of the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen and will have a theme of women.

It will be hosted by John Cummings and will include readings and performances by actors, including Marilyn Crowther, Alan Hargreaves and Peter Allen.

There will also be original poetry from poets, including Mervyn Hadfield.

Anyone is welcome to come along and read either a favourite piece or their own work, or feel free to turn up and just listen. Refreshments will be served.

The event will take place at Colne Library on Wednesday, July 19th at 2pm.

For further details, see John or any member of staff at Colne Library.