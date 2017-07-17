Book review: Dive Scapa Flow by Rod MacDonald

Scapa Flow is one of the world’s greatest wreck diving sites. The history behind it is just incredible.

Shipwreck explorer Rod MacDonald has written a wonderful updated centenary edition of the definitive guide which marks the 100th anniversary of the scuttle of the 74 warships of the interned German High Seas Fleet at Scapa Flow on June 21st 1919, dubbed the greates act of maritime suicide the world has ever seen.

Divers can search three massive 575 ft long, 26,000 ton Konig-class battleships and see the last 12 inch big guns to have fired at the British warships at the Battle of jutland in 1916.

This added to other historical parts of vessels sunk, including an Icelandic trawler and you have a real playground for divers.

Rod’s book gives an insight into what is on offer under the water.

Dive Scapa Flow by Rod MacDonald, £30, www.whittlespublishing.com

