Book review: Miss Adventures by Amy Baker

Solo female traveller Amy Baker might have had second thoughts about travelling alone if she had known the mishaps she would face ahead of her.

When she quit her job and announced she was off to South America, there were no shortage of people offering what seemed unnecessary advice.

Amy shrugged it all off, until disaster struck and she ran into trouble, big trouble. After falling into a crevasse, swimming in crocodile infested waters, dodging cocaine con artists and encountering handsome soothsayers, Amy soon starts to wonder if her mum and pals at work were right.

But then when you are young, it is fun to be reckless and Amy survives, so maybe she was right to go in the first place!

Miss Adventures by Amy Baker, £9.99, www.summersdale.com

@EmojiAdventurer

