Book review: The Pirate King by Huw Powell

Adventure loving young readers will relish this book. It’s the third and final book in Powell’s fascinating Spacejackers series.

Featuring Jake Cutler and the swashbuckling crew of the Dark Horse, it’s a great story. With his pals and allies captured, it’s up to teenage space pirate Jake to go into battle and take down the corrupt government once and for all. But in order to win the fight, Jake must find his father and confront secrets from his own past.

Prepare for blast-off with this explosive third book – it will have you gripped!

The Pirate King by Huw Powell, paperbook and EBook priced at £6.99 and published by www.bloomsbury.com