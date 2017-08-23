Get away from it all this winter - and get on TV

The BBC is looking for people to take part in a new series which will follow people who are planning to spend winter abroad.

So if you live in the UK but are tired of miserable winters, Friel Kean Films are interested in hearing from you.

Anyone planning on renting a property for a couple of months or more between September and April 2018 can contact the makers of the show, who will then be helped in finding their dream winter home.

The TV producer, who are making the series for broadcast on BBC One, are looking for people from all walks of life - whether they’re taking their work overseas, or fulfilling a retirement fantasy.

The producers have already filmed the BAFTA-winning documentary The Scheme, as well as Money For Nothing, The Street, and Cashing In.

You can get in touch via escapeforthewinter@frielkeanfilms.com or by calling 0141 331 0318.