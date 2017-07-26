Get ready to take your seats for re-launch of new look Burnley cinema

A major £1.5m revamp of Burnley’s cinema complex, which includes a drive-thru Burger King, is on target.

Phase one of the work at the Reel Cinema in Manchester Road, which includes brand new seating and a new look foyer, has been completed and the second and final phase is currently underway and expected to be finished in the next few weeks.

The new seats in one of the re-vamped screens at the Reel Cinema in Burnley

The new look venue will be unveiled in September and owners, Reel Cinema, are planning a glittering launch night with local people as the VIPs.

Manager Andrew White said: “We would like tothank customers for their patience during the refurbishment.”

The re-vamp has been on the cards since the cinema was taken over by family owned Reel in 2013 and the entire complex has been given a completely new look with new seating, new side lights in the auditorium, a complete refitting of the toilets and new carpets and flooring throughout.

A different contracting firm is working on the newbuild for Burger King and it is not clear what the time line is for this although hopes are high it will be completed at the same time as the cinema refurbishment.

While the work has been continuing the entrance to the cinema has been moved to the rear of the building and outside toilet facilities are in place.