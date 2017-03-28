Kelbrook duck race kicks off Springtime

With Spring just around the corner and the weather beginning to brighten up once more, Kelbrook Village Hall is set to duck any lingering winter gloominess as it gears up to hold the annual duck race.

Taking place on Saturday, 8th April, the classic event will feature races for both children and adults on the day, at which festivities are scheduled to kick off from approximately 12:30pm and go on until 4pm.

The children's race will take place at 1:30pm, while the adults can get involved themselves at 3pm. Homemade refreshments will also be available in the village hall throughout the event.

"We have a decorated duck competition for five age groups – pre-school; school-seven years old; eight-11 years old; 12-16 years old; and adults," said Mary Miller, Secretary. "These will be judged this year by our local mayor, Rosemary Carroll."