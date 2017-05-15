Padiham's Poetry Festival of the North

To mark the centenary of the death of the poet Edward Thomas, a poetry festival in Padiham is set to celebrate the range and power of 20th century English war poetry.

This year's Poetry Festival of the North - which is now in its third year - is titled ‘Edward Thomas and the English War Poets', and will take place at Padiham Unitarian Chapel on Church Street in Padiham throughout June of this year.

Celebrating the poet Edward Thomas, who was killed at the front at Arras in April 1917, the festival aims to celebrate 20th century English war

poetry, drawing on poets from the First and Second World Wars, with lectures, readings, and music.



Taking place on the first three Saturday evenings of June from 7pm to 9pm, the main themes range from ‘Never Such Innocence’ on June 3rd, in which the impact of the Great War will be examined; 'Edward Thomas – Nature Poet or War Poet?' on June 10th, in which the discussion will focus on Thomas; and ‘Beyond the Horror: the Genius of Keith Douglas’, which looks at the impact of WWII on Douglas' writing.

Speakers include the prize-winning poet Theresa Sowerby, who was, until recently, head of English and Drama at Bolton School; Edmund Prestwich, who taught at Manchester Grammar School from 1975 to 2010 and has published two books of poetry; and Jim Corrigall, who is Minister at Padiham Unitarian Chapel and who has lectured at poetry festivals in England and Ireland.

Tickets cost £8 per evening and include a glass of wine or juice and light refreshments, or £20 for all three evenings, and can be purchased by sending a cheque to Rev. Jim Corrigall (Cheques payable to: Jim Corrigall. Address: Flat 11, Lincoln Court, Station Road, Padiham BB12 8EW, Lancashire) or on the door on the night.



For further information, contact Rev. Jim Corrigall on 07909 572 279 or email corrigalljim@gmail.com.

Full schedule:

Saturday, 3rd June - ‘Never Such Innocence’: Theresa Sowerby will explore the impact of the Great War through its poets and ask 'Was that pre-1914 world really one of lost innocence?' The powerful voices of Wilfred Owen and Isaac Rosenberg, both killed in action aged 27, will be heard alongside others, including Vera Brittain and Siegfried Sassoon.



Saturday, 10th June - Edward Thomas: Nature Poet or War Poet? Edward Thomas is now seen as one of the leading poets of the 20th century with Ted Hughes calling him "the father of us all". Remarkably, all his sharply-observed nature poems were written during the First World War, but Jim Corrigall considers whether Thomas is in fact a poet of war.



Saturday, 17th June - ‘Beyond the Horror: the Genius of Keith Douglas’: Keith Douglas fought as a tank commander in North Africa in the Second World War, and wrote about what he saw there. Edmund Prestwich will examine Douglas’ ruthlessly honest poetry, which stands in sharp contrast to the poetry of the Great War. Douglas was killed in 1944 in the Normandy landings, at the age of 24.