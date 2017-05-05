Search

Photo of the Day: May 5th

Photo by Jayne McEntyre

Photo by Jayne McEntyre

0
Have your say

Jayne McEntyre has shared the gorgeous sunrise from behind Pendle Hill.

• Send in your high-resolution photos using the easy-to-use tool on this page and we will use them online and in the newspaper.

Or email them to kelvin.stuttard@jpress.co.uk