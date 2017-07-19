Poetry event celebrating iconic novelist

Let your imagination flourish at today's poetry and prose event marking the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death.

With a theme of women, the afternoon will comprise readings and performances by local actors, including Marilyn Crowther, Alan Hargreaves and Peter Allen, plus original poetry from the likes of Mervyn Hadfield.

Taking the mic as the host will be John Cummings.

As always, residents are welcome to come along to read a favourite piece, try out their own work or just to listen.

The event will take place at Colne Library, starting at 2pm, and any further information can be obtained from John or any member of staff.