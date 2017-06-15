Bakers raise sweet charity sum

Staff at Purple Cupcakes, Barnoldswick, enjoyed the sweet taste of generosity when residents helped to raise a fantastic sum for charity at their shop launch.

Smashing their target, they raised a whopping £1,687.15 last fortnight for Petal Cancer Research by selling cupcakes and raffling off bundles of cake-decorating tools.

Co-owner Stephanie Clarke said: “The shop opening was a great success and it was lovely to see customers coming in to support us. We had a really fun day with lots of laughter and fab compliments about the shop. The ‘icing on the cake’ was knowing we had smashed our fund-raising target for Petal Cancer Research.”