Brierfield Action in the Community's sweet recipe event

A Brierfield group is serving up a delicious slice of community spirit with a food-inspired event.

Brierfield Action in the Community is hosting Share your Recipe as part of a wider project to create a world-themed cookbook.

Residents are invited to make their own speciality dish at home and bring it to the event for others to try.

Please bring the recipe, which must be your own and not subject to copyright restrictions, with clear instructions.

All recipes will be printed in the cookbook celebrating the multiculturalism of the area and entered into a draw to win a £50 voucher.

Volunteers Jackie Shaw and Jean Duff are pictured with the promotional poster.

The event will take place at 1-3 Colne Road, Brierfield, on Thursday from 11am to 2pm.

Submissions can also be sent in on admin@baicom.org.uk