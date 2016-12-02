Call for recipes for world cookbook

This sweet fund-raiser is giving food-lovers the chance to publish their own star-bakes, show-stoppers and delicious masterpieces.

Brierfield Action in the Community is calling for recipes from around the world for a cookbook celebrating the multiculturalism of the area.

The completed book will then be sold to raise money for the group’s centre.

To contribute, please send a recipe with a photo of the finished product to admin@baicom.org.uk or drop them off at 1-3 Colne Road, Brierfield.

By sending your recipes and photographs in you are giving Brierfield Action in the Community permission to use the material as they wish. Please ensure they are your own and not restricted by copyright.

For more details, call 01282 696100.