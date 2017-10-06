Dara O Briain heading to Preston

Catch Dara O Briain, one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, as he goes back to his day job as a world class stand-up comedian.

Dara will be returning to the stage in 2018 with his eagerly awaited brand new stand-up show ‘Voice Of Reason’ and this is coming to Preston Guild Hall on Friday, May 25 2018.

The master of audience interaction will be travelling the UK armed with his supersonic wit and provocative observations.

This is the chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today, back in his natural environment!

As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in demand faces on British TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave’s Go8Bit.

Dara has also previously released five classic stand-up DVDs with Universal Pictures (UK); ‘Crowd Tickler’ (2015), 'Craic Dealer' (2012), ‘This Is The Show’ (2010), ‘Dara O Briain Talks Funny Live In London’ (2008) and ‘Dara O Briain Live at the Theatre Royal’ (2006) - all of which have also aired on BBC TV as one hour specials.

Earlier this year, Dara’s first children’s book ‘Beyond The Sky: You and the Universe’ was released by Scholastic UK and he will be back as host of BBC Two's Robot Wars this month.

Tickets for the Preston show are £24.50 and are on sale now - available from the box office on 01772 80 44 44 or online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk