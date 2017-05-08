Dickie’s Meadow; The Little Theatre, Colne

King Richard III blazes like a meteor through Shakespearean theatre, showering a hail of cruelty on all who live under his command.

But now actor Dean Taylor is unravelling four centuries of myths.

In this one-man play, Dickie’s Meadow (The True History of Richard III), devised in collaboration with writer Dennis Crompton, Taylor explores historical records depicting the monarch as an upright and beloved liberator of his subjects.

Director and producer Taylor, who will take on the character of Richard, said: “In Leicester they dug up the body. Dennis’ work unearths the facts.”

For one night only, Dickie’s Meadow will untangle facts from falsehoods in cabaret style while delivering a pummelling of comedy at The Little Theatre, River Street, Colne.

It will be presented on Friday, June 2nd, starting at 7-30pm.

Limited tickets, costing £8 each, are available by telephone on 01772 466256.

Taylor will return to the Colne venue on Friday, June 30th, for another dose of irony when Shakespeare’s second victim, Macbeth, rises from the dead to put the record straight.