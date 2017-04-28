Glen rolling out monthly laughs

Nelson can't get enough of the laughs - and Glen South's sell-out variety shows are multiplying to meet the demand.

The bi-monthly afternoon shows have had such success, some selling out in within minutes of tickets going on sale, that Glen has decided to throw one every month.

Audiences can indulge during the first show next Thursday in the charismatic tones of vocalist Stephen Bayliss and the sunshine vibes of singer Shelley Timmins before Pete Lindup whips up a comic storm.

On Thursday, June 1st, Irish comedian Dusty Young will have audiences in stitches while guitarist John Brindley and singers Sarah Louise and Danny King will rock the stage.

There will be two smashing vocalists, James Loynes and Donna Bland, plus poet John Williams and Mystique Magic delivering unmissable performances on Thursday, July 6th.

Shows will also be held on August 10th, September 14th, October 12th, November 9th and 14th and December 15th. This final staging will be repeated on the Friday for anyone who cannot make the Thursday show.

Full details and tickets (£4) are available from the The ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson on 01282 661080.