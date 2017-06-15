Hunt for Barnoldswick's oldest Ghyll Baby at Teddy Bear's Picnic

Church bells will ring out for the oldest Ghyll Baby in town...and now the hunt is on to find them.

St Mary-le-Ghyll Church, Barnoldswick, is celebrating its 870th year by hosting a family fun event and finding the oldest living person baptised there.



The church will offer them special recognition by ringing out the church bells in their honour at a date to be confirmed.



Residents can explore this Grade I-listed building with its rare triple-decker pulpit and box pews during the family open day or take part in a bell tower tour.



The event, Teddy Bear’s Picnic, will serve up an array of fun activities, including crafts, games, face-painting, a treasure hunt, biscuit/cupcake-decorating and a name-the-teddy competition.



A raffle and free drinks will also be hosted, stickers will be given to every Ghyll Baby and families are encouraged to bring their own picnic and teddy bears.



This fun heritage outing will take place on Saturday, July 8th at the church, situated in Ghyll Lane, from 11am to 4pm.