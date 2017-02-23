Last day to enter Motown competition

Today is your final chance to enter our competition offering tickets to a dazzling show smashing hit after hit from the 60s.

Singer Andre Lejaune is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his touring show, The Magic of Motown, with an upgrade of 40 back-to-back classics next month.

The tour is sweeping into Colne and bringing with it all the glamour and harmony enjoyed by The Supremes, The Temptations, Jackson 5, The Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.

“We’re offering something no other show is doing," said Lejaune. "We’re giving you a taste of Motown in its authenticity, something as close as possible to the real thing.”

Soaring vocals, slick dance moves and glittering costume changes will be topped off by a performance of The Four Tops' 1966 hit, Reach Out, which reached the number spot on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I grew up listening to Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, The Four Tops and The Jackson 5,” said Andre. “My family would sit around the house listening to them, singing and dancing. I loved the sound of their voices. The choreography was exciting and the guys had smooth moves. It caught my attention.”

“The chemistry that [founder of Motown] Berry Gordy offered when he first put the sound together is still effective today. The Funk Brothers started it. They were so awesome: whatever they touched turned to gold. Even today people are still trying to imitate the sound but they can’t. Motown is so powerful, it still has the same effect on people.”

Motown might well be the face of harmony, but Gordy's insistence on it was more than skin deep. Beyond the premise of smooth vocals was a desire to create music that could be enjoyed by all, no matter the listener's race. Perhaps what makes the genre a true classic, then, is the mass of appeal of its sunshine vibes across music markets, which helped to lessen racial tension.

“The effect it had on the era was amazing,” Andre said. “It soothed the situation and calmed a lot of violence.”

The Magic of Motown certainly has some huge boots to fill. No doubt, Lejaune is the man for the job.

“I told [my agent] that if I’m going to be involved, we need to do it right," he added. "We’ve got to take it all the way.”

The stunning show will take place at The Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne, on Saturday, March 11th at 7-30pm.

To book call 01282 661234 or visit www.themuni.co.uk

