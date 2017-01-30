Launch party for Suruchi, Barrowford

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Rosemary Carroll, will conduct a grand ceremony opening for Suruchi Lounge Bar and Restaurant during its launch party on Wednesday.

Residents are being invited to celebrate the opening of the Indian restaurant as its takes over the premises at 1 Church Street, Barrowford, formerly belonging to Bombay Lounge before its closure.

This fabulous night beginning at 6-30pm will feature live entertainment and a free buffet dinner.

Diners must book onto one of the sittings in advance on 01282 616006.

For more details, please visit the restaurant's Facebook page or www.suruchionline.co.uk