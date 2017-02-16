Magical fund-raising fun

There'll be merriment galore when a magician and entertainer flies in this weekend for a spell of fund-raising fun.

Volunteers are hosting a family fun day spilling with treats in aid of SKT Welfareon Saturday.

Activities will include games, face-painting and arts and crafts while plenty of delicious food will be available to try.

The magician and entertainer will showcase a raft of tricks from 2pm while the fun day itself will last from 11am to 4pm at Salvation Army, Stanley Street, Nelson.

There will also be a charity collection on Friday in Nelson town centre and tickets will be on sale for the Mickey and Minnie Show, which features children's entertainer Mr Bubbles.