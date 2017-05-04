Much Ado About Puffin; Burnley Youth Theatre

Audiences will ride waves of fun in this family tale of one man braving stormy seas.

Finding himself alone on an island, tides take a fun turn when he meets a friendly puffin and a whole host of adventure and mayhem ensues.

Open Attic Company is presenting Much Ado About Puffin at Burnley Youth Theatre. (s)

In Much Ado About Puffin, Open Attic Company weaves puppetry, live music and good old-fashioned storytelling to tell a vivid tale about old habits, new friendships and stepping into the unknown.

Suitable for ages four and older, the show will be staged at Burnley Youth Theatre, Burnley Arts Centre, Queen's Park Road, on Thursday, June 1st at 11am.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £6 for BYT members.

Book on www.burnleyyouththeatre.org