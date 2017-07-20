All hail tribute royalty and TV stars at charity festival

Have your say

It might be lined by a moat of mud and rain but this Earby festival is a castle of star-studded fun and tribute royalty.

Elvis “the King” and #QueenBey will storm into Pendle when Fieldfest whirls back to town to raise money for Earby Community Centre and mental health charity, MIND.

Tom Bleasby, who began his career by recording a virtual duet with British popstar Jessie J, is performing at Fieldfest, Earby, in August. (s)



Spilling with a recipe of mud, music and magic, the event is bringing with it a host of tribute acts, from Madonna and George Michael to Little Mix and Justin Bieber.



Special guests include X-Factor singing sensation Tom Bleasby, who shot to fame following a virtual duet with popstar Jessie J.



Also among the lineup are Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Jamie Lee Harrison, and X-Factor star Samantha Atkinson.



And riding in on a whirlwind of magic to kick off the day’s fun are Disney princesses and superheroes.



The event, which is sponsored by George Boocock Decorators Ltd, will take place in Earby Springfield Playing Field on Sunday, August 13th. Gates will open at noon and close at 10pm.



Tickets are on sale at http://earbyfieldfest.azurewebsites.net/ and at both Humble Pie and Wineline, Earby.



More information can be found on www.facebook.com/FieldFestEarby