Band profile: Covered in Punk

A punk covers band with a bit of a twist, Covered in Punk came together largely thanks to the wonders of musical social networking.

Lee and Niall, from Whitworth, were looking for a bassist and singer to join a band with the idea of covering well-known popular songs in a punky, upbeat style.

Covered in Punk

Lee summoned the powers of the internet and quickly found Dean from Milnrow and Sal from Burnley lurking in the shadows. The pair were invited up to the jam room and learned a few songs together to see how things could progress.

Things went well and in a short space of time, a full set of great covers was pulled together. The set was showcased at Rock to the Hills, Littleborough, and went down a storm - people of all ages singing and dancing away up at the front of the stage.

In December they went to the studio to record a four-track demo EP entitled “Punky Dory”. Gig offers started coming in thick and fast upon it release and the band haven't looked back.

“Punky Dory” is freely available at www.facebook.com/coveredinpunk.

Give them a ‘like’ to keep up to date with all their latest gigs and news.

Members: Sal - Lead vocals; Lee - Guitar & backing vocals; Dean - Bass; Niall - Drums & backing vocals.

Formed: April 2016

Influences/style: Sal - Jim Morrison, Frank Zappa; Lee - NOFX, Lagwagon; Dean - Rush, Tool; Niall - Anti Nowhere League, Judas Priest.

Three tracks you would never drop from the setlist: Comfortably Numb, Big Spender, Starman.

Most memorable gig/venue: Rock to the Hills: a gig on the hills of Littleborough, in a barn! In aid of the charity “Animals in Distress”, this yearly event is a gig with a difference. It certainly makes things interesting when playing a venue surrounded by a donkeys, peacocks, dogs, cats, owls, turtles, etc! A brilliant gig all around.

Future plans: Covered in Punk aim to get more gigs under their belts, get their name and music out there as much as possible and progress to playing at some festivals. More recording will definitely be on the agenda at some point, too.

Next three gigs:

17/02/17 - The Beach, Hollingworth Lake, Rochdale

19/02/17 - Byerden House, Burnley

31/03/17 - The Flying Horse, Rochdale