First album crowns the reign of Colne folk king

His wit might be quick but in another area of his life this Colne singer likes to, shall we say, amble along the scenic route.

But in all seriousness, Jeff Stewart, AKA The Funny Folker, knows some things take time to perfect. And after entering the folk club scene in his 50s, the 61 year-old is releasing his first album.

Well, it’s About Time.

“The album is like a saucy seaside postcard,” he said. “I write about funny, everyday things in life and the humour is observational and tongue-in-cheek.”

Take, for example, Stuttering Seaman Cyril on Youtube or Fifty Shades of Grey, a cheeky twist on Johnny Cash’s 40 Shades of Green.

For his fans, the album’s been a long time coming. He bought his first guitar at age 19 and began writing humorous scenes while the last six to seven years have been dedicated to performing in folk clubs.

Over the years, he’s built up an army of fans from gigs at private parties and shows for Glen South. And he’s not just won hearts as the court jester of the Northern folk scene but as the king too, having been twice crowned the winner of the Comic Song Contest at the Ingleton Folk Festival.

It’s the kind of reign that puts him in excellent stead for creating a top album and his own unique voice.

Still, Jeff has always known who he is musically - firmly rooted in humorous folk. For it’s a love that’s spanned at least three decades.

“While my friends liked heavy rock, the ‘old tinkers’ were the heroes of my teenage years. But I was more into the comical side of music, like Mike Harding and Jasper Carrot,” he said.

And while the singer has taken his time refining his craft, his award-winning track, Stuttering Seaman Cyril, has stormed its way to 300 views on Youtube in just a few days.

It’s not surprising, for as two of his devotees, who put it best, said: “He has never failed to cause a mirth explosion...Jeff Stewart was worth hunting down to see him play somewhere. He’s pure comedy genius.”

About Time (produced by Lynn Monk of Wobbly Music, Accrington) will be released on Amazon and iTunes on Saturday, November 4th.

To find out more, visit www.funnyfolker.com