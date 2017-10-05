Go wild and support pack of punk-rockers

Three Nelson punk-rockers are baring their teeth in a fight to win a national music competition.

ALL HAIL HYENA! - Jay Stansfield, Tom Cross and Rob Ashworth - has landed in the top 100 of Salute Music Makers.

“We’re buzzing about it,” said vocalist Jay. “We entered our song, Sabbathtian, into the competition and the judges really liked it. There weren’t many people flying the rock flag.”

And the prizes up for grabs - £50,000 in cash and a place in the final of the Unsigned Music Awards - is sure to drive them wild.

“We’d use the money to build a record studio as our drummer Rob is a really good engineer.

“It’s pretty epic because all the top six finalists are guaranteed to get £10,000 each.”

And it’s been a double celebration for the band, with Jay’s solo track, The Sadness, also making the top 100.

“It’s a great competition for independent artists,” he said. “It’s just amazing that the organisation is supporting them on such a grand scale.”

An interactive bot on Facebook messenger is now open until Friday, October 27th to listen to the Top 100 and construct a winning playlist, which will form the finalists.

“So,” as Jay said, “Keep your eyes out for us and put us in your playlist.”

For voting details and to listen to their music check out www.salutemusic.uk