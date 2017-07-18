In pictures: Beat-Herder shines again

With more than 1,000 festivals taking place across the UK last year, few would argue that the scene has reached saturation point.

Many are overly commercialised, bloated, Top Shop catwalk affairs where prices soar and profit is king.

Revellers enjoy The Fortress at Beatherder. Photo: Duke Studios

Beat-Herder on the other hand, while small in size, remains big in heart. It’s a barmy three-day party like no other with unique charm and quirkiness that sets it apart from others in its field.

You can still bring drinks into the arena, food prices don’t border on the obscene and the site remains home to a whole host of weird and wonderful creations.

For the thousands who spend one weekend a year revelling in the majesty of a plot nestled in the corner of the Ribble Valley, it can be easy to forget the graft that goes on behind the scenes. The festival is now in its 12th year and not one laurel has been rested on.

Each year the site is tweaked and this time around was no exception - new venue The Factory the most noticeable addition, with the likes of Good Foxy, Factory Floor, Max Cooper and Daft as Punk clocking in for some memorable shifts.

Beatherder while small in size, remains big in heart

Beat-Herder will always be a place where different musical tribes congregate as one across the most imaginative and inspiring of stages.

Crystal Fighters, Kelis, Sleaford Mods and Lancashire Hotpots lit up the Beat-Herder Stage; Jon Hopkins, Faithless, Mr Scruff and Skream brought Toil Trees to life; High Contrast, Utah Saints and DJ Hype had The Ring spinning and Paul Taylor, Solardo and Justin Robertson ruled down at the Fortress. Burnley’s very own Matty Robinson also got to show off his talents as the DJ opened Hotel California on the Friday.

Saturday may have been a bit patchy weather-wise but it was brightened up by an afternoon paint fight, a fireworks display akin to something out of Apocalypse Now and of course, fancy dress. This year’s letter was ‘D’ which meant disco (basic to the extravagant), dodgy dragons, ducks, dinosaurs and all manner of other wacky efforts.

The organisers, the atmosphere and of course, the people, continue to make Beat-Herder one of the highlights of the festival calendar. Long may it continue.