Music review: On the Road by Christy Moore

He’s an icon of Irish music and now you can hear the best of Christy Moore on a double disc album “On the Road’’.

Featuring 24 songs from 50 years of live touring which have been recorded in venues from London to Westport and Glasgow to Galway, this album is a cracker.

Christy has released more than 25 solo albums over the years, earning him an army of loyal fans and they will be in raptures over On The Road.

With all time favourites “Ordinary Man’’ and The Voyage’’ rubbing shoulders with new song “Lingo politico’’, it is a great listen.

As Christy says: “I have been fortunate to gain many new listeners over recent decades. Many enquire about a collection of the most popular songs. With that in mind, I have taped all gigs over the last three years. From these recordings, I have chosen 24 tracks from 17 different venues around Ireland and the UK. It’s been a fulfilling project, comparing different versions, hearing old songs with new arrangements and different musicians. It’s a great buzz for me to have great listeners, to be still out here “.

On the Road by Christy Moore, released on November 17th by Sony Music. Log onto www.christymoore.com

