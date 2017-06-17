Rocket Man Elton is Still Standing

As one of the biggest music icons of the 20th century Elton John surely needs no introduction.

He is quite simply one of the most popular artistes of his generation, selling 250 million records worldwide and finding success on Broadway by composing the music scores for smash hit productions of Billy Elliot and The Lion King.

And I witnessed for myself what has kept Elton at the top of his game for so many years at Ewood Park, Blackburn on his Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.

Age has certainly not dimmed the talent, voice or flamboyant style of the great man whose storming set began with the classic hit Bennie and the Jets.

In his trademark sunglasses and sequinned, azure blue jacket, Elton belted out hit after hit to a delighted crowd and I am not ashamed to admit I was more than a little star struck.

Throwing in a few songs from his upcoming 32nd album he did not fail to disappoint with a selection of classics including Philadelphia Freedom, Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Crocodile Rock, Your Song, Tiny Dancer and a very emotional version of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, the song he sang with his great friend and fellow artiste George Michael who died on Christmas Day.

Elton also paid tribute to the victims of the recent Manchester and London terrorist attacks throughout his set.

And despite recent events the atmosphere in the stadium was party like, almost too much for some people who were so intoxicated they were falling over.

To me this was a waste of an opportunity and a rare chance to see a true great at work, along with his band who were highly accomplished musicians, who would give artistes half their age a run for their money.