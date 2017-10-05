Night with medium Steve was an emotional whirlwind

It was an emotional whirlwind of an evening when a clairvoyant medium swept into town last month.



Faces lit up with tears and awe as Steve Holbrook gave audience members messages of comfort from deceased loved ones.

There were moments of burning silence - when you could hear a pin drop - and others of roaring laughter as Steve charmed the audience at Best Western Oaks Hotel, Burnley, with jokes and stories from his career.

It was a night that many will remember for a lifetime.

To find out more about Steve visit http://www.steveholbrook.co.uk