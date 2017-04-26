Pendle's champion of original music

Pendle musician Frankie has a fire in her belly for discovering the next-big-thing - and she's throwing light on caverns of talent to give local artists a shot at success.

At just 21, Frankie Harrison-Bradley has already created her own record label, Valley Audio Productions. And now she's on a mission to help galvanise Colne's original live music scene by releasing a compilation album featuring 10 Pendle artists.

Local Origins Vol. One is a web of genres threading together jazz, indie, folk-punk, acoustic rhythms and progressive rock, all wrapped up with soulful vibes, for a snapshot of the town's diversity.

"The Colne music scene revolves around cover bands," she said, "but there are so many original bands that don't get a look in because they don't play classic rock. There's so much variety on this album."

The founder, one half of Frankie and Steve Acoustic, scouted open mic nights to round up some of the best talent in the area and whittled down around 50 submissions to create a line-up comprising: The Folkestra; Suburban Symphony; The Alexines; ALL HAIL HYENA!; Strangelove; Jake Mcrae & The What Went Wrongs; Dan Arnold & Janet Style; Phil Johari A.K.A Phil Bailey; Lissy Nicholson; and Brooke Phipps.

"There are so many talented people in Pendle but they don't have access to studios, some recording songs in their living rooms," Frankie added. "The idea of the record company is to raise money from sponsorships to help everyone step onto the ladder of the music industry.

"There are also so many local venues with bands on every weekend but only a few people are turning up to see them. Until they've got that initial interest, it's hard for bands to gain momentum."

To celebrate the company's first release, produced in collaboration with Mat Arnold at Hilltown Studios, Frankie is throwing a launch party this weekend, featuring performances from eight of the artists.

Copies of the album will be available for purchase on the day. Any funds raised will go directly back into the record label to offer more opportunities for Pendle artists to access professional and affordable recording facilities and produce further copies of the compilation CD.

As she said: "The album is a wonderful showcase of original local talent and any support will be very much appreciated to give more local artists a chance."

The launch will take place on Sunday at The Venue, 105 Albert Road, Colne, from 2 - 11pm. Admission is free.

For more details, please see https://www.facebook.com/Valleyaudioproductions/

