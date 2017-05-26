Purple Cupcakes' sweet taste of success

A Barnoldswick cake decorating supplier is enjoying the sweet taste of success and whipping up a serving of kindness at launch of their new shop.

The fabulous Rosie Cake-Diva, celebrity of the baking world, will make an appearance at the launch event to celebrate the expansion of Purple Cupcakes.

The owners, Fiona and Stephanie Clerk, are spreading a little sweetness and dusting the afternoon in charitable spirit by raising money for Petal Cancer Research.

Prosecco and cupcakes will be served while a raffle will offer baking-fans the chance to win amazing hampers of cake decorating supplies and goody bags. Prizes will include a bundle worth £230 and a meal at Skipton's Rendezvous Hotel. Discounts will also be available on the day.

The launch will take place at the shop in 32 Church Street, Barnoldswick, on Saturday, June 10th, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.