RECIPE: One pot pork shoulder

With Father’s Day fast approaching, Booths supermarket shares its recipe for a hearty and delicious one pot pork shoulder meal.

INGREDIENTS

1kg pork shoulder (diced)

150g pancetta (diced)

500ml double cream

2 cans cooked butter beans (drained)

1 chicken or pork liquid stock pot

1 tbsp grain mustard

1 bay leaf

100ml vegetable oil

8 shallots (peeled and halved lengthways)

2 sticks of celery

200g tender stem broccoli (trimmed)

4 cloves garlic (chopped)

200g fresh mixed wild mushrooms

500ml cider

METHOD

11. Preheat your oven to 130°C/250°F/Gas Mark 0.5. To begin, heat the vegetable oil on the hob in a large heavy based casserole dish over a moderate heat. Then add the pork shoulder and halved shallots and cook until lightly coloured.

2. Next, add the pancetta, celery, garlic and wild mushrooms to the pan and cook until softened.

3. Add the cider and allow to simmer for 10 minutes before adding the double cream, grain mustard, butter beans, bay leaf and stock. Season with salt and pepper, cover with the casserole lid and place into the oven for two hours 15 minutes.

4. Pop on your oven gloves and remove from the oven then stir in the trimmed tender stem broccoli pieces. Return to the oven for a further 20 minutes.

5. Finally, remove from the oven and serve.

CHEF’S TIP

Ask the butcher for the pork rind from the shoulder, you can roast this at 190°C/375°F/ Gas mark 5 for 20 minutes for crunchy crackling to top your stew.