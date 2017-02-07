Rosegrove pupils celebrate Chinese New Year in style

Youngsters from Rosegrove Infant School in Burnley celebrated Chinese New Year in style with a culinary trip to Nelson and Colne College.

To celebrate the Year of the Rooster, the College’s catering department hosted 60 Reception children in Farrington’s Restaurant where Level 2 Catering students and lecturer Nick Hatch gave a demonstration, cooking a Chinese meal of chicken, beansprouts, carrots, mooli, and red pepper in a sizzling wok.

(Centre) Brooke Brodie (5) and Jack McMillan (5) with Catering students (from l-r) Olivia Gregson, Beth Ashworth, Jade Kay, Rebecca Clough, and Sophie Hobman.

This was Rosegrove’s fifth visit to NCC’s award-winning Catering department and pupils once again left with full tummies after making their own spring rolls, and with smiles on their faces, having also made their own traditional Chinese lanterns.

Catering and Hospitality Lecturer, Nick Hatch, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the children from Rosegrove again and it was great to be able to commemorate Chinese New Year together. They were extremely attentive and very well behaved throughout both sessions.

“The youngsters also displayed real creative talent in making Chinese lanterns and the spring rolls were a success and passed the all-important taste test! Our students demonstrated their growing skills too by putting together a traditional dish which was not only mouth-watering, but looked visually impressive when plated up," he added.

"All in all, the day was a real triumph.”

NCC’s Catering department enjoyed a sparkling 2016, winning the Employer Engagement prize (Further Education) at the Educate North Awards after successfully forging partnerships with Seafood Pub Company, Burnley FC, and The Grand in Clitheroe, to provide students with real life experience.

It also won the Partnership with Industry category and was Highly Commended for Best Chef Lecturer at the Professional Association for Catering Education (PACE) Awards and was a finalist in the Skills Provider category of the Red Rose Awards.