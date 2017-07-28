Search for the Small hero in Preston

The legendary, soulful voice of pop sensation M People, Heather Small, is back – and she will be appearing in Preston next April 24, with tickets for her Charter Theatre concert on sale from today.

Heather grew up on a West London council estate. From going to Sunday school and attending the ‘Good News Club’, religion and faith became an important aspect of her life. Even though she battled with shyness and severe nerves, she joined her first band Hot!House, who released two albums in the late 80s.

As part of M People, hits such as ‘Moving On Up’, ‘One Night In Heaven’ and ‘Search For The Hero’ and albums like Elegant Slumming, Bizarre Fruit and Fresco achieving massive worldwide success, Heather became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s, with the band winning the Best British Dance Act Award at the Brits in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for Elegant Slumming.

Heather has since had great successes with two solo albums – the title track of her ‘Proud’ album has gone on to become the soundtrack to a whole host of very special events.

And when Oprah Winfrey was looking for a song to sum up the work she’d been striving to achieve over her 20-year career, she got in touch with Heather, who somehow managed to squeeze in a trip across the Atlantic to perform on the show right in the middle of her last UK tour with M People.

In 2008, she became a contestant in Series six of the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and in 2009 took to the road again with her own band.

Well known for her charitable work, Heather was recently made an ambassador for the children’s charity Barnardo’s.

So what gives Heather the impetus to keep moving forward? ‘If you got the feeling I do when I sing’ she smiles, ‘you’d understand’.

* Tickets from £30 from the box office on 01772 804444 or go online at prestonguildhall.co.uk