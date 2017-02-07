Suruchi, Barrowford, wows diners at launch

The opening of a new Indian restaurant wowed a full house of diners last Wednesday, including Mayor of Pendle Coun. Rosemary Carroll.

The Mayor and Mayoress were among 300 guests enjoying a complimentary buffet meal and entertainment from live band Biscuit Brothers at the launch party of Suruchi Indian Lounge, Bar and Restaurant, Barrowford.

Conducting a grand opening ceremony, the Mayor urged residents to support the new restaurant, which in turn is hoping to champion fund-raisers in the area.

The restaurant is kicking off its second week by hosting a charity curry night for Holly Grove School, Barden Lane, Burnley.

"The launch party was fantastic," said Co-manager Jitu Miah. "It went better than expected.

"Everyone enjoyed the food. We served a whole lamb, grilled and slow-cooked."

The charity curry night will take place tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets cost £12.95 and can be booked at Holly Grove School with a £5 deposit.

Suruchi is open every day from 5-30 - 10-30pm at 1 Church Street, Barrowford. Delivery service is now available.

For more details, please visit www.suruchionline.co.uk