Taste of sweet success for Misba

Residents whipped up not only a selection of delicious dishes but also a rich serving of community spirit when they attended a recipe-sharing event.

Brierfield Action in the Community (BAIC) held a Multicultural Recipe-sharing Lunch last Thursday in celebration of the diversity of the area.

Residents brought in not only a range of tasty treats but also compiled together a collection of recipes for print in a world-themed cookbook.

Misba Tabassum took home a £50 supermarket voucher in a prize draw for her contribution of chilli omelette.

For more information about the cookbook, please call 01282 696100.