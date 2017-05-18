Search

Taste of sweet success for Misba

Naheed Ashraf, Abdul Haleem, Misba Tabassum, Tayeba Butt and Zoya Bhatti. (s)

Naheed Ashraf, Abdul Haleem, Misba Tabassum, Tayeba Butt and Zoya Bhatti. (s)

0
Have your say

Residents whipped up not only a selection of delicious dishes but also a rich serving of community spirit when they attended a recipe-sharing event.

Brierfield Action in the Community (BAIC) held a Multicultural Recipe-sharing Lunch last Thursday in celebration of the diversity of the area.

Residents brought in not only a range of tasty treats but also compiled together a collection of recipes for print in a world-themed cookbook.

Misba Tabassum took home a £50 supermarket voucher in a prize draw for her contribution of chilli omelette.

For more information about the cookbook, please call 01282 696100.