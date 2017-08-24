A tale of division and destiny at Burnley Youth Theatre

This remarkable story tells of a twist in destiny amid the eruption of violence - and marks 70 years since the independence and partition of India.

One boy’s destiny changes forever when his fingers slip from his father’s hand.

Sudha Bhuchar’s emotionally charged Child of the Divide follows Pali as he and his family flee the chaos of their home when India is split to form second country, Pakistan.

In the summer of 1947, 16 million people are on the move across the two nation’s borders. Lorries and trains are swamped with refugees. Crowds gather in celebration of India’s independence from Britain.

But fireworks shroud the cries of a divided nation: ordinary people turn on one another; towns and cities burn to the ground.

And amid the political upheaval, Hindu boy Pali is separated from his loved ones, finding himself lost and alone in Pakistan.

Then, taken in by a Muslim family, he is given a new name, a new faith and a new life.

Seven years later, when his real father comes to claim him, Pali must decide who he is: the Hindu son he was born to be; the Muslim boy he has become; or simply a child of the divide.

Directed by Jim Pope, this thought-provoking tale of family, identity and belonging made its world premier in 2006 when it was named Time Out Critics’ Choice - Best Kids’ Show.

Presented by Bhuchar Boulevard, it is aimed at adults and children aged eight and above.

Currently on a UK tour, the show will come to Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen’s Park Road, on Saturday, October 21st, starting at 6pm.

To book your seats (adults £8, concessions £6 and BYT members £4) call 01282 458655 or visit www.burnleyyouththeatre.org