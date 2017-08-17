Actors setting the stage on fire

Bandits and revolutionaries will ride into town in a storm of comedy, romance and melodrama when this tongue-in-cheek musical hits the stage.

St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society will light the stage on fire with a hot revival of Viva Mexico!

John McNabb (Lopez). (s)

“This show was last performed by us in 2003, so we felt it would be a refreshing change and a chance to see something different, as it has not been performed in this area for over 10 years.

“It’s an ideal choice for our small, award-winning society which likes to give as many people as possible, young and not-so-young, the opportunity to develop their potential,” said chairman Pauline Woodworth.

For six nights in November, audiences can gorge on a feast of song and dance, including A Media Luz, El Rancho Grande, La Cucaracha and The Mexican Hat Dance.

In this feisty show, Mexico’s maddest revolutionary, Mendoza, formulates plans to rob a stage coach carrying $1m, aided by one of the country’s most promising young bandits, Ramone.

Robin Reid (Mendosa). (s)

Blazing their way on stage and spreading mayhem like fire are Elliott Griffiths as Ramone and Robin Reid as Mendoza.

Adding fuel to the fire is John McNabb as villainous Chief of Police, Lopez.

Blake Morris will star as Lopez’s partner, Sergeant Bernado, while Jason Morris and Robert Riley will blast audiences with a firing of comedy as daft duo, Pablo and Pepe.

Also offering support are: Lawrence Whittaker (Senator Vanders); Christine Chadwick (Mama Inez); Vicki Riley (Ramone’s fiance, Raquelita); Elaine Morris (Casilda); Marina Murray (Lola); Hayley Watson-Reid (Lucille Vanders); and Linda Sharples (Priestess).

Vicki Riley (Raquelita). (s)

This fast-moving production bursts like a pinata with colour and fun and is guaranteed to have audiences in stitches from start to finish.

“This show is full of intrigue and drama. It has everything a good story should have, together with catchy tunes, melodies that many will recognise. Audiences are bound to come away singing one or more of the songs,” Pauline added.

“It’s a colourful show with lots of fun - just the thing to brighten up a November night.”

Viva Mexico! is based on the book by Phil Park and Bernard Dunn, with lyrics by Phil Park. The music was adapted by Ronald Hanmer and SCOADS' production - sponsored by Althams Travel Services, Burnley - will be staged by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).

It will run from November 6th-11th at the church in Sharp Street, Burnley, at 7-15pm.

To book visit Facebook.com/Scoads or call 01282 534519.