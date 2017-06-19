Blessed Trinity take on iconic musical

Mayhem will dance like shadows on The Burnley Mechanics stage when career-criminal Fagin and his crew of child-pickpockets are brought to life in an explosion of song.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College is taking on Lionel Bart’s Tony award-winning musical, Oliver! next month, tumbling into the chaotic and vivid inner world of novelist Charles Dickens.

“We performed Bugsy Malone last year and it was a real success,” said Rosie Wright, Curriculum Leader for Performing Arts at Blessed Trinity.

“We chose Oliver! because it has a big cast and we have so many talented pupils at Blessed Trinity who wanted to take part.”

In this stage adaptation of a family favourite, Oliver Twist is an orphan born into a workhouse, run by heartless and greedy caretakers, Mr Bumble and Widow Corney.

Escaping to London, he meets a gang of pickpockets - led by Fagin - who take him under their wing.

The starring role will be shared by pupils Claudia Bentham (Year 9) and Eve McNulty (Year 7).

Stepping into the shoes of the Artful Dodger - who draws Oliver into a world of roguery - are William Fort (Year 9) and Nadine Bergundo, for alternative performances.

Shakira Khan will whip up a generous helping of mischief, prowling the stage as criminal ringleader Fagin, for every showing.

“Oliver! is a classic,” Rosie added, “which both parents and pupils know and the scenery is great – we are really excited.”

The production will be presented at the Manchester Road theatre from Wednesday to Friday, July 12th to 14th at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions and are available at www.burnleymechanics.co.uk

For details of more shows call 01282 664400.