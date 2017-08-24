Cheers to a new creative group

Casting sunshine vibes through the prism of art is a new and inclusive community group.

Residents are invited to the launch of Friends of Burnley Youth Theatre this Tuesday for a fun-filled day of creativity.

“We aim to create a safe and supportive space where families can build confidence, skills and a wider social network, enjoy creative activities, receive advice and be signposted to services,” said Coordinator Louise Harney.

“Embedding the community within our organisation means we can authentically understand the experiences and issues that exist within it and hopefully use our creative approach to help.

“We will meet weekly to share stories, skills, problems and new and exciting experiences together.”

While Burnley Youth Theatre’s creative practice will be threaded through each session, participants can try anything that takes their fancy, like learning to riding a bike.

Essentially, this community-led group is all about “building friendship” and giving people the chance to participate in feel-good activities.

The first few sessions will begin with confidence-boosting workshops but Louise hopes in time members will decide each week’s activities.

“The group will give people something to get up and go out for. It’s all about promoting community cohesion, confidence and motivation.”

Louise’s team began with an outreach project, Creative Families in the Community, but found that support available to people was restricted.

“Due to the restructure of children’s services many families are uncertain as to how to access what’s available,” she said. “Many groups are no longer running and if they are, they only run for a short period of time.”

After receiving funding from Near Neighbours, they set up Friends of BYT to offer a sustainable adult group which anyone could access.

Residents will have a chance to try out their happiness-boosting programme at Tuesday’s launch, which will burst with free family activities like holistic therapies, arts and crafts, dance and active percussion workshops and sensory storytelling.

It will be held at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen’s Park Road, from 11am to 4pm and will include a family picnic.

Meetings will then commence on Tuesday, September 5th from 1 - 2-30pm.

And they promise to light up a weekday afternoon.

For as Louise added: “The chance to chat takes you to a brighter place, so we’re hoping people leave with a smile.”

For more details please ring 01282 427767 or send an email to louise.harney@burnleyyouththeatre.org