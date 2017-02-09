Cirque du Soleil fame heads to Barnoldswick

Former Cirque du Soleil entertainers performing as the showstopping 'Les Bordéliques' are heading to Barnoldswick, bringing their madcap new show to Lancashire in March.

Performing 'Blind Date', Les Bordéliques will be at The Rainhall Centre in Barnoldswick on Wednesday, March 15th at 7pm, with tickets for the show (suitable for ages 10+) available directly from the venue or by calling 01282 345200.

In a wacky and absurd blind date, a musician and a dancer embody three men and three women as they collide to form unlikely pairs in a show featuring stilts to high heels, classical violin to contemporary music, step dancing shoes to ballet slippers in which six archetypes bring us an amusing dating game through the tease of seduction and a comedic clash of personalities.



“Blind Date” is a singular performance, both funny and touching, where dance and music become the voice of original and memorable characters, desperate to find a soul mate as part of Spot On Lancashire’s spring season of touring, taking professional arts events to rural venues and libraries across the county.

Les Bordéliques, which is French for “the messy”, are based in Québec. The company comprises Gabriel Girouard, a musician, and Mélissandre Tremblay-Bourassa, a dancer, both of whom have performed around the world with the Cirque du Soleil.

Speaking ahead of the performances, Spot On’s Sue Robinson said: “This is an amazing opportunity for rural audiences to witness a world class company, who have traveled all the way from Canada, perform live. The incredible fusion of music and dance that is incorporated into “Blind Date” makes this a brilliantly entertaining show. Add to that the comedy element and you’ve got the makings of a cracking night out!”

For more information on the show and how to book tickets, or to see the full Spot On spring season programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk or contact Sue Robinson via email at hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk or calling 01254 660 360.