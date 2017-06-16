Colne's theatre veterans suit up to be comedy Heroes

Three musketeers of theatre will seize the stage to deliver a firing of comedy next week.

Fans of Last of the Summer Wine are in for a treat when Alan Bailey, Peter Allen and Alan Hargreaves return to the stage to depict military comedy, Heroes, last presented by the trio for The Garrick four years ago.

“I loved performing with Alan Bailey and Peter Allen,” said Hargreaves. “They give you back what you give - it’s terrific.”

Heroes tells of three military veterans living in a French retirement home and navigating the ruins of the First World War: shell-shock; agoraphobia; chronic fainting; and physical disability.

“This play is about mental health - senility. One of the character’s is shell-shocked from the war and has never got over it. There are comical consequences but the play doesn’t take the mick out of or deride the characters.

“It’s a lovely, lovely gentle play with some poignant and nice moments and a good twist at the end.”

It will take place at The Little Theatre, River Street, Colne from Monday to Saturday at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £7 for Monday and Tuesday and £7.50 Wednesday to Saturday.

To book call 01282 861424 or visit the Colne Library tomorrow from 11am to 1pm.